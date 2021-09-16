Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 95.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita by 246.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $121.93 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

