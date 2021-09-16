Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

