Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 132.7% in August

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.32. 111,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.57. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

