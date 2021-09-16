Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $6.23 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.92. 74,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,023,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

