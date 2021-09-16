Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $458.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.