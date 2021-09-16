Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 20,436 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

INTC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.25. 232,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.