Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 8,447 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.82. 86,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.21 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.