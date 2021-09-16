Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $397.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $397.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.44 and its 200 day moving average is $366.43. Cintas has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,654.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

