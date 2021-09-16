Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $398.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

