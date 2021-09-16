Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.