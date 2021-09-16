Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

CRUS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.11. 3,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

