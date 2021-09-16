Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $64.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $57.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

