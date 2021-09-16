Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

Shares of CTRN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,980. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $635.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

