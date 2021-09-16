Citigroup Inc. Acquires 802,790 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Cameco stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -618.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

