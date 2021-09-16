Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,089,057 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 866.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089,057 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 841,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

