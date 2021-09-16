Citigroup Inc. Has $33.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $33,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $341.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.92. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

