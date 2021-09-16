Citigroup Inc. Has $34.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

