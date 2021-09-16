Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

