ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.23 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.93.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

