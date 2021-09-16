Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE RAAS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAAS. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the first quarter valued at about $91,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

