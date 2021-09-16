CM Management LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,195. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

