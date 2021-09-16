CM Management LLC Invests $789,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. 193,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,556. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

