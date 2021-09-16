CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 560 to GBX 410. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CMC Markets traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 65014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of £798.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 409.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.37.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

