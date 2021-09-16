Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.09

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $6.82. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 89,630 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

