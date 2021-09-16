Coin Artist (COIN) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004717 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $7,687.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00142612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00815217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

