Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day moving average is $372.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.