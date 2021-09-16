Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $17.01 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CXP remained flat at $$19.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

