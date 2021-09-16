Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after purchasing an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

