Community Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

