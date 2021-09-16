Community Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,011,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $117.48. 5,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

