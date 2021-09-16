Community Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Community Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 38,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,107. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

