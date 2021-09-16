Community Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,701,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,787,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 46,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

