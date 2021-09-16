Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce sales of $83.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

BBCP stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $8.26. 1,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.21. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 6.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

