Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.99.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

