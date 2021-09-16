Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 6%

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.