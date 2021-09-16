Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 15,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.