Contrasting Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Heska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heska $197.32 million 13.69 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -975.85

Alpha Teknova has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Teknova and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Heska has a consensus target price of $263.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Heska’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats Alpha Teknova on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

