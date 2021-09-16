Contrasting Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arch Therapeutics and Cytosorbents, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -145.84% Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Cytosorbents’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $41.01 million 8.67 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -41.00

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

