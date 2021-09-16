Contrasting DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Apollo Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 4.08 $111.86 million $1.69 8.05

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 66.95% 10.44% 4.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Apollo Investment pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DNP Select Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DNP Select Income Fund and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats DNP Select Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

