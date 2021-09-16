Contrasting Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 5.76 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.61

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Microvast and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.11%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Microvast.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power beats Microvast on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

