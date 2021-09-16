Contrasting Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.97%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 223.82%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 27.78 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -19.15

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

