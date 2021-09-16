Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

