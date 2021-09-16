Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CNS opened at GBX 10.30 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. The company has a market cap of £50.97 million and a PE ratio of -16.88.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall family of products to remove DDoS attack traffic. The company also provides SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD); SmartWall Central Management Server that offers various options for managing, configuring, and monitoring TDD detection appliances; SmartWall Service Portal that enables real-time DDoS mitigation to be delivered as-a-service; and SecureWatch Analytics, a web-based security analytics portal that delivers security dashboards.

