Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 152.43% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:CNS opened at GBX 10.30 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Corero Network Security has a twelve month low of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 16.88 ($0.22). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. The company has a market cap of £50.97 million and a PE ratio of -16.88.
Corero Network Security Company Profile
