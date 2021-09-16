CorionX (CORX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,811.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $230,708.26 and $39,811.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

