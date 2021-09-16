Cormark Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.45.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$62.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.10 and a one year high of C$68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.