Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $2,278,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

