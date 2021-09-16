COVA (COVA) Hits Market Cap of $716,784.59

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, COVA has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $716,784.59 and approximately $23,647.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00143937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00827471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046786 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

