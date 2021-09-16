Cowen Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of BAH opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

