CPChain (CPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 52% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. CPChain has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $867,642.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded 196% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00451310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002381 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.45 or 0.01034184 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

