Creative Planning Buys New Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Drive Shack by 111.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE DS opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.46. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

